The Everest Foundation To Host Thanksgiving Event

Los Angeles, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Michael Everest, through the Everest Foundation, is set to hold a fun-filled charity event this Thanksgiving. The main guests to attend this event are the disabled children of the charity sponsors. While the night's activities are in the making, the organizers of the event promise it will be a wonderful evening for all.



The foundation has always celebrated Thanksgiving as part of its initiative, knowing there are always things to be thankful for. Regardless of the hardships faced, we can always help others.

According to The Everest Foundation and the Residents Medical Consultancy (RM/RMC), the special guests for the Thanksgiving event are American actress and producer Tiffany Haddish and Dr. Michael Everest himself. Dr.

Michael Everest is known for philanthropy and has always been a staunch supporter of deprived communities and the medical field. It has been confirmed that the doctor will attend the event.

The organization is said to be very excited about the event because of Ms. Tiffany Haddish's attendance. The actress appeared on several television shows in the United States and later gained fame for playing Nekeisha Williams on NBC's The Carmichael Show.



The foundation has noted that they are very thankful that Ms. Haddish will grace them with her presence during the event. Tiffany Haddish is also known for her critically-acclaimed performance in the comedy Girls Trip in 2017. She is also an author and stand-up comedian.



The Everest Foundation is working with the Residents Medical Consultancy to make this celebration possible. This event is only one of its initiatives because the non-profit invests funds into global initiatives, according to the group's representatives. The organization is also at the forefront of raising money for higher learning and research grants.



Dr. Everest believes that The Everest Foundation must help the medical community more than anything else. This is where their passion for raising funds for medicine, in general, comes from. With "part of the cure" as the non-profit's slogan, the Everest Foundation knows exactly where its heart is.



Established in Los Angeles in the year 2008 following the death of Dr. Edwin Everest, the organization is now known for its steadfast support for its causes. Based on the foundation's website, its main goal is to help make a powerful and positive impact on the medical community.

The foundation supports several schools of medicine as well as helps fellows in their medical resident placement.

CONTACT: Bill Rodington 213-555-0067 contact@theeverestfoundation.org



