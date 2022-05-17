EverCommerce to Present at May and June Investor Conferences

EverCommerce Inc.

DENVER, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ: EVCM), a leading service commerce platform, today announced that management will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:



Chief Executive Officer, Eric Remer and Chief Financial Officer, Marc Thompson, will present at the J.P. Morgan Global Tech, Media and Communications Conference in Boston, MA. The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. ET .

Chief Executive Officer, Eric Remer, will present at the Jefferies Software Conference in San Francisco, CA. The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. PT (7:00 p.m. ET).

Chief Executive Officer, Eric Remer and Chief Financial Officer, Marc Thompson, will present at the Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference in Boston, MA. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 10:20 a.m. ET.



The links to the live webcasts for the conferences will be made available through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at: https://investors.evercommerce.com.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce is a leading service commerce platform, providing vertically-tailored, integrated software-as-a-service ("SaaS") solutions that help more than 600,000 service-based businesses accelerate growth, streamline operations and increase retention. Its modern digital and mobile applications create predictable, informed and convenient experiences between service professionals and their end consumers. Specializing in Home Services, Health Services and Fitness & Wellness Services industries, EverCommerce solutions include end-to-end business management software, integrated payment acceptance, marketing technology and customer engagement applications. Learn more at EverCommerce.com.

