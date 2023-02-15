EverCommerce Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call

DENVER, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM), a leading provider of SaaS solutions for service SMBs, will report its fourth quarter 2022 financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

Management will host a conference call on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time to discuss the Company’s financial results and provide a business update. To access this call, dial (888) 339-0752 (domestic) or (412) 902-4288 (international) and request the “EverCommerce” call. A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the “Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website (https://investors.evercommerce.com/), and a replay will be archived on the website as well.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce (Nasdaq: EVCM) is a leading service commerce platform, providing vertically-tailored, integrated SaaS solutions that help more than 600,000 global service-based businesses accelerate growth, streamline operations, and increase retention. Its modern digital and mobile applications create predictable, informed, and convenient experiences between customers and their service professionals. With its EverPro, EverHealth, and EverWell brands specializing in Home, Health, and Fitness & Wellness service industries, EverCommerce provides end-to-end business management software, embedded payment acceptance, marketing technology, and customer experience applications. Learn more at EverCommerce.com.

Investor Contact:
Brad Korch
SVP and Head of Investor Relations
720-796-7664
ir@evercommerce.com

Press Contact:
Jeanne Trogan
VP of Corporate Communications
737-465-2897
press@evercommerce.com


