EverCommerce Announces Chief Accounting Officer Transition

DENVER, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverCommerce (NASDAQ: EVCM) (the “Company”), a leading provider of vertically-tailored SaaS solutions for the service economy, announced that Lee Dabberdt, the Company’s Chief Accounting Officer, has resigned effective April 28, 2023 to pursue other interests in the next stage of her career. The resignation is not the result of any disagreement with the company on any matter relating to the company’s financials, operations, policies or practices.



“I want to thank Lee for her significant contributions to EverCommerce,” said Eric Remer, EverCommerce CEO. “She has been integral in our rapid growth and played a critical role in the development of our accounting operations and infrastructure to support our IPO in July 2021.”

The Company has partnered with a leading, national firm to conduct a search for a successor to Ms. Dabberdt. In the interim, Marc Thompson, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, will assume the duties of principal accounting officer and the majority of Ms. Dabberdt’s team will report to Mr. Thompson.

“We have a strong and deep bench at EverCommerce to support business-as-usual operations as we conduct our search for Lee’s replacement,” said Marc Thompson. “I’d also like to thank Lee for her contributions over the last few years and wish her all the best in her future pursuits.”

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce (Nasdaq: EVCM) is a leading service commerce platform, providing vertically-tailored, integrated SaaS solutions that help more than 685,000 global service-based businesses accelerate growth, streamline operations, and increase retention. Its modern digital and mobile applications create predictable, informed, and convenient experiences between customers and their service professionals. With its EverPro, EverHealth, and EverWell brands specializing in Home, Health, and Fitness & Wellness service industries, EverCommerce provides end-to-end business management software, embedded payment acceptance, marketing technology, and customer experience applications. Learn more at EverCommerce.com.

