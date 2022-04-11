Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) insiders need another US$440k to breakeven on a US$1.5m stock purchase even after recent gains

Some of the losses seen by insiders who purchased US$1.5m worth of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) shares over the past year were recovered after the stock increased by 6.1% over the past week. The purchase, however, has proven to be a pricey bet, with losses currently totalling US$440k.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Everbridge Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Lead Independent Director Bruns Grayson made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$671k worth of shares at a price of US$67.08 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$47.31). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 22.70k shares worth US$1.5m. But they sold 10.09k shares for US$1.5m. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Everbridge insiders. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership of Everbridge

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Everbridge insiders own 0.7% of the company, worth about US$14m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Everbridge Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Everbridge shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in Everbridge and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for Everbridge (1 is potentially serious!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

