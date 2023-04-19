Have you ever wanted to camp in a baked beans can? Us neither, but here’s your chance

Have you ever been camping and found yourself thinking how much better it would be if you could stay inside a giant can of beans?

Now’s your chance to make that dream a reality. Bush’s Beans teamed up with the National Park Foundation to offer a one-of-a-kind getaway to three lucky contest winners.

The winners will stay in a camper that looks just like a can of beans — called a “canper,” according to the entry form on bushcanper.com.

You might be wondering: Why?

“Our delicious little legumes have been a campsite essential, fueling outdoor exploration for generations,” the website says. “Can you think of any better way to celebrate that perfect pairing than by staying overnight in a giant can you can camp in?”

The partnership between the brand and the foundation seeks to “protect and preserve the more than 400 national parks that make up the National Park System,” the website says.

“Can you believe that Bush’s Beans and the National Park Foundation came together to build a camper out of a can? Neither can we,” the website says. “Bean-themed upholstery & décor,, water and power, and a bounty of Bush’s Beans to keep you fueled on all your park adventures, and more.”

“Bean-themed upholstery & décor,, water and power, and a bounty of Bush’s Beans to keep you fueled on all your park adventures, and more.”

Winners can stay at one of three national parks: Grand Teton in Wyoming, Big Bend in Texas or Great Smoky Mountains in Tennessee. They can stay in the “canper” for two nights with a guest sometime between June and September, and will also win a guided excursion through the park, transportation there and back, breakfast and dinner prepared by a chef daily, and a $200 American Express gift card, according to the sweepstakes rules.

All that amounts to a retail value of about $6,000.

The sweepstakes opened on April 5, and entry closes on April 26, the website says. Winners should receive an email sometime around April 28.

The best campsites in the country? Three are in California, Yelp says

A glamping resort coming to Zion National Park offers direct park access. Take a look

Influencers swarmed art near Joshua Tree Airbnb. Now host says photo has $20,000 fee