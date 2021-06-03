As Events Start Up Canadian eMarketplace Poised to Meet Pent Up Demand

TORONTO, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Razzall, a Canadian tech company making headlines as the world's first crowd purchasing platform, in operation throughout North America, is poised to pick up on pent up demand for those looking to access live events in a post-lockdown world.



We all know that live events have not happened during COVID, with the sports, music and live events taking big hits. As an example, LiveNation, a US based promoter and venue operator, lost USD 1.6 billion, and the NFL saw only 1.2 million spectators in 2020 versus 17 million in 2019.

This is about to change with live outdoor and indoor events starting again across the United States and Canada. And there can be no doubt that the demand is high, with tickets for the NFL's first Monday night football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Baltimore Ravens going for $1600 USD!

Doug Ford has just announced that on June 14th, with over 60 percent of Ontarians having received their first vaccine, he will be moving the province into Step 1 of re-opening. This first step sees smaller outdoor activities being permitted. Over the next two months, the rules will increasingly relax and ease with more and more events coming online throughout the summer and into the fall. If you live in Toronto, you know that outdoor live music in the city in the summer is a very popular pastime with a fabulous venue next to the lake.

Humans are social creatures by nature, and the past 15 months have been challenging for everyone, particularly lovers of sports events and concerts. There can be no doubt that as restrictions ease and more people get vaccinated, everyone will be keen to start doing the things they love once again.

Some major sporting events are already on the books for September and the start of the NFL season and live outdoor concerts scheduled for this summer in Toronto, including the Backstreet Boys, Alicia Keys, Tanya Tucker, and Maroon 5. Tickets for the Alicia Keys concert on August 15th are already almost sold out.

Not only are people excited about accessing these events, but event organizers who took a hit in 2020 are equally excited.

Tennis Canada plans to host the National Bank Open in August in Montreal and Toronto, as long as they can get approval from health authorities. As we return to the events that we love and everyone breathes a sigh of relief.

With all this pent up demand, the challenge will be getting tickets for these events, and at a price people can afford. Razzall allows users to access and purchase luxury or high demand items such as event tickets for a fraction of the cost.

Founder and CEO Joe Rubini is "thrilled to be able to offer users event tickets once again, in particular for those events where ticket prices are unattainable for many. We can level the playing field, all while offering a little bit of fun!" That is the magic behind Razzall. It puts the power back into the hands of the consumer with crowd purchasing. While there is no guarantee you will be the selected purchaser of an item, the cost to buy a spot is usually between one and twenty dollars, so affordable for most.

Razzall is currently in the final two weeks of their equity crowdfunding campaign seeking investors to help them further expand their platform. The campaign is overfunded, but Canadians can still invest from as little as $247 https://portal.equivesto.com/offering/razzall

Founded in 2018 and based out of Toronto, ON Razzall Inc. is revolutionizing ecommerce with its auction style website and application that has been live for two years. Razzall has trademarked Crowd Purchasing, where a group of individuals purchase an item for a fraction of the cost, putting the buying power back into consumer's hands. Razzall is verified, transparent, fun and taking ecommerce by storm. https://razzall.com/

