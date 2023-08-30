These are the events not to miss during Hispanic Heritage Month in Fort Worth

National Hispanic Heritage Month starts Sept. 15 and several events happening in Fort Worth — from a parade to free admission at the Botanic Garden — give residents an opportunity to celebrate.

Hispanic Heritage Month takes place in two months, September and October.

The month-long celebration starts on Sept. 15 because that is when Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua celebrate their independence days.

Mexico and Chile celebrate their independence days on Sept. 16 and Sept. 18, respectively, and Día de la Raza is celebrated on Oct. 12, falling within the 30 day period.

Día de la Raza, “Day of the Race” or “Race Day,” celebrates the “cultural fusion” of Spanish and indigenous American heritage with the arrival of Christopher Columbus in 1942.

Here are events, happenings and special deals not to miss during Hispanic Heritage Month.

Sundance Square

Hispanic Heritage Month festivities in Sundance Square Plaza will start Sept. 15 and 16 with music, dancing and traditional cuisine. This family friendly event will feature food and entertainment by Hispanic owned businesses and local musicians, according to Visit Fort Worth.

Other Sundance Square events throughout Hispanic Heritage Month include the Sundance Square Car and Culture Show Sept. 16 from noon to 10 p.m. The car and culture show is a free event with lowriders, art, live music and food trucks.

Fort Worth Stockyards

The Hispanic Heritage Month Kickoff Celebration and Parade will take place Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The kickoff celebration will have live music throughout the historic Stockyards. The parade will go down East Exchange Avenue at 11:30 a.m.

Doors will open at 1 p.m. for the two-hour equestrian spectacular “Mexico In Our Blood” inside the Cowtown Coliseum. The event will capture the art of charreria, or Mexican rodeo, caballos bailadores, or dancing horses, folklorico and live music.

Tickets for the “Mexico In Our Blood” event are $20 for ages three to 12 and $30 for 12 and older.

Las Fiestas Patrias

La Gran Plaza de Fort Worth will celebrate “Las Fiestas Patrias” Sept. 17 with live music and folklorico dance performances. This free event is one of the largest cultural festivals with live music entertainment in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Festivities will be from noon to 9 p.m. and will have two stages, one inside La Gran Plaza and the other outside in the north parking lot.

Fort Worth Botanic Garden

A “Celebramos” kickoff event will happen after hours at the garden on Sept. 8 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The evening will feature a live music performance by Peruvian American guitarist Pepe Valdez, hors d’oeuvres and cocktails. Tickets are $18 for Botanic Garden members and $25 for non-members.

“Celebramos! A celebration of Hispanic Heritage” is an annual event that runs from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 and features performances, exhibitions, dining and shopping.

Fort Worth Botanic Garden will offer free admission on the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month, Sept. 15. The last free admission day for 2023 will be on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.