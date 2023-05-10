Events for Life cafe to continue at Thornbury arena

After a wildly popular and successful first season, Event for Life is planning a second season of running a cafe at the Beaver Valley Community Centre.

At its meeting on May 8, The Blue Mountains council gave the thumbs up to renewing the agreement with Events for Life to see the cafe continue in the fall and winter seasons at the arena this coming year.

Events for Life Executive Director Barb Weeden appeared as a delegation at the meeting and said the organization was thrilled with the cafe’s first season and is anxious to continue the partnership.

“It was a huge success,” said Weeden. “Thank you to our council for your never-ending support.”

Events for Life provides day programs for individuals with special needs from Thornbury, Meaford, Collingwood and surrounding areas. The cafe at the arena gave Events for Life participants the opportunity to gain valuable work experience working in a cafe environment with the assistance of local volunteers.

Weeden said the organization partnered with the Thornbury Bakery and Good Grief Coffee Roasters on the program. She said program participants became friends with arena staff and that Events for Life had been approached about having the cafe open for the Beaver Valley Fall Fair this September.

Council was fully supportive of continuing the partnership.

“The work that was done at the arena over the winter was fantastic,” said Deputy Mayor Peter Bordignon.

“You have a lot to be proud of,” said Coun. Paula Hope.

Director of Community Services Ryan Gibbons said the partnership with Events for Life was a huge benefit for the town. Gibbons said previously the town had been unsuccessful in finding an operator for the cantina at the area.

“This was really a win-win for us. I have seen all the positives,” said Gibbons.

Town staff told council a renewal of the agreement should be ready to be signed sometime in June.

Mayor Andrea Matrosovs said she has been missing the cafe during the off season.

“I have truly enjoyed the company there, definitely lots of smiles when you go (to the cafe),” said the mayor.

Chris Fell, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, CollingwoodToday.ca