The events that led to the death of French teen Nahel Merzouk at the hands of police

An attendee holds a banner as cars burn in the street at the end of a commemoration march for the teen shot dead by a policeman in Nanterre - AFP

“He’s a madman. He shot me,” Nahel Merzouk gasped as he sat crumpled in the driver’s seat of the crashed Mercedes, with a police bullet in his chest.

The 17-year-old was dying, surrounded by peak traffic in broad daylight at 8.19am on a Tuesday morning. Hours earlier he had kissed his mother Mounia and told her “I love you, Mum” before she went to work.

One of his passengers, Fouad, 17, panicked and fled into the hard-bitten streets of the Parisian suburb of Nanterre.

But another passenger, a 14-year-old called Adam, was in the back seat and heard his friend’s last whispered words.

Less than 25 minutes earlier, a series of events began that would lead to Nahel’s death and six days of rioting that would shake France and force it to confront its relationship with race.

The killing of Nahel, who was of Algerian-Moroccan descent, sparked unrest on a scale not seen since 2005, when a state of emergency was introduced as France grappled with the fallout from the deaths of two teenagers who were electrocuted while fleeing police in another Paris suburb.

Nahel Merzouk was a takeaway delivery driver and had enrolled at college to train to be an electrician

According to French prosecutors, the incident began when two motorcycle officers spotted the bright yellow Mercedes, fitted with a Polish number plate, speeding in the bus lane of Nanterre’s Boulevard Jacques-Germain-Soufflot.

They put on their sirens and ordered Nahel, who was driving without a licence, to pull over. But when he ran a red light in an attempt to lose the officers, a chase began.

The Mercedes raced over a pedestrian crossing, missing a pedestrian and cyclist, before getting stuck in one of Paris’s infamous traffic jams on the Boulevard de la Défense.

The officers dismounted, moved to the left of the vehicle and drew their guns. Aiming the pistols at Nahel, they ordered him to turn off the ignition.

When the car lurched forward, one officer, identified as Florian M, 38, shot him once, hitting him in the chest. The same officer then administered first aid at the scene, but Nahel’s death would be pronounced shortly after, at 9:15 am.

A police officer aims his gun at the driver of the yellow Mercedes

But Adam, the back-seat passenger, tells a markedly different story. His version of events is backed by Fouad, 17, the passenger who had initially fled the scene.

According to Adam, the officers reached into the car and struck Nahel’s head repeatedly with the butts of their guns.

One officer warned the teenager he would “put a bullet” in his head if he didn’t turn off the engine, he has alleged.

As he tried to protect himself from the blows, Nahel’s foot came off the automatic car’s brake pedal.

Adam claims that when the car moved forward, he heard an officer say “Shoot him”. Nahel was shot at point-blank range.

Fouad’s lawyer said the teen’s family will be filing a complaint with the public prosecutor’s office against the officer who killed Nahel for “willful violence”.

Accusations of police brutality are nothing new or surprising in the tough neighbourhoods of the capital.

Neither were reports that Nahel, who was raised by his mother and never knew his father, had previous brushes with the law.

Firefighters attempt to extinguish burning vehicles during clashes between protesters and police - Reuters

Flowers at the site in Nanterre where Nahel Merzouk was killed - Reuters

A takeaway delivery driver, who had enrolled at college to train to be an electrician, he had been the subject of five police checks since 2021 for refusing to comply with an order to stop.

Just over a week before his death, he was placed in detention for refusing to comply and was due before a juvenile court in September.

Most of the trouble he got into involved cars: driving without a licence or insurance and using false number plates.

But Nahel had never been convicted, said family lawyer Jennifer Cambla, and had no criminal record.

“I think in this kind of suburb it’s pretty rare that a young person hasn’t been stopped by police or hasn’t been in custody,” Ms Cambla said of the boy well-loved in Nanterre and who played rugby.

“For me, Nahel was the typical example of the neighbourhood kid, out of school, sometimes borderline but not a highwayman, and who had the will to get out of it,” said Jeff Puech, the president of Ovale Citizen, a community rugby association.

Seven days after Nahel’s death Emmanuel Macron attempted to regain the initiative by suggesting fines for parents who fail to prevent minors from looting and vandalism after it emerged 1,200 arrests during the riots were of people under the age of 18.

A week after Nahel’s death there have been a total of 3,354 arrests, according to the latest figures. Officer Florian M has also been arrested and faces charges of voluntary homicide.

But no arrests would have been made without that fatal first encounter between Nahel, a minor, and police, on the streets of Nanterre on the morning of Tuesday June 27.