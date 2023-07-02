Evening storms cause more downed lines and trees, plus power outages Sunday

Lexington emergency crews were responding to downed trees and lines in the area after more severe storms on Sunday evening.

Around 5 p.m. storms moved into southeast Lexington bringing pea-sized hail, heavy rain, and high winds. Police and fire crews responded to nearly two dozen downed lines.

Wires were reported down on major roads including Alumni Drive, New Circle Road, Nicholasville Road, Old Richmond Road, Mt. Tabor Road, Armstrong Mill, Man o’ War Boulevard, Athens Boonesboro Road and Jacks Creek Pike.

Lexington firefighters responded to at least three structure fires as a result of the storms, according to Major Derek Roberts.

Nearly 28,960 households were without power in Fayette County as of 7 p.m. on Sunday evening, according to Kentucky power outage maps. Throughout Kentucky, 52,335 are reported to be without power.

A tree limb snapped after a storm on Sunday evening.

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect until midnight for southeastern, northeastern and east central Kentucky, according to the U.S. National Weather Service.

This storm comes one week after baseball-sized hail and tornadoes damaged many homes in Central Kentucky. Following storm recovery, Kentucky experienced very poor air quality as a result of wildfires in Canada.

This story could be updated.