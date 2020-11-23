Evening Standard comment: U-turn on the 10pm curfew is long overdue | Rishi in the spotlight

(Christian Adams)

If you take a random sample of 1,000 teenagers and ask them if they think their curfew is fair, you will probably get a strong negative response.

There is a similar feeling of frustration among business owners across the country regarding the Government-imposed curfew.

The 10pm hospitality cut-off is likely to be pushed back one hour from December. In truth, it should never have been in place.

But instead of changing course, the Government dug in and is only now U-turning on a day when it will be buried by vaccine news.

The curfew was a further hammer blow to businesses and led to those appalling images of people crowding into Tube stations at 10.05pm.

Yet even the new rules make little sense. Pubs can stay open until 11pm, but with last orders at 10pm.

From now on, the Government must urgently publish the data that supports such a curfew, alongside any new tier rules, as also demanded by the Covid Recovery Group.

MPs and the public must have renewed confidence that vital decisions are not being made on the hoof or for mere political expedience, which is what we’ve seen so far.

Rishi in the spotlight

Prepare yourself for more Brand Rishi — the Chancellor claws back centre stage on Wednesday as he delivers the Spending Review.

He will provide further insight into the economic damage wrought by coronavirus, though he is not expected to announce major tax rises and spending cuts.

This is absolutely right. Making long-term economic decisions while in lockdown is like trying to see what the weather is like without opening the curtains.

Meanwhile, the UK is still able to borrow at historically low rates, and the greatest threat to our recovery is not debt but the economic scarring left by the pandemic.

We will likely hear lots of “levelling up” talk. We may be the paper of London but we want to see all parts of the country flourish.

But we can also say what the Chancellor cannot — that London remains the engine of the British economy, accounting for nearly a quarter of UK GDP — and only if we succeed can revenue be spent supporting growth in the rest of the country. We must not be overlooked.

Time to tackle bullying

The Prime Minister celebrated anti-bullying week in the traditional manner — by reportedly asking for the findings of an independent report into bullying by his Home Secretary to be made more “palatable” and then defending her after it concluded she had engaged in said behaviour.

There is little doubt that misogyny played a role in this affair. Men have gotten away with bullying behaviour since time began. But this episode clarified two things.

First, that Boris Johnson is prepared to cross the boundaries of proprietary and good taste to keep on board someone he deems critical to his political project.

And second, that MPs and ministers need to take managerial and anti-bullying training seriously.

MPs — some of whom were gleefully tweeting their disgust at Patel’s behaviour and Johnson’s support for her — are notoriously flawed employers.

Just last year an independent report was published into bullying and harassment of MP’s parliamentary staff.

This problem goes well beyond Patel. The response must involve greater mandatory training for all and this is what the Prime Minister should be announcing, not the platitudes we heard over the weekend.