The Evening Standard Theatre Podcast: Stranger Things actor Matthew Modine on To Kill a Mockingbird

Actor Matthew Modine tells us about To Kill a Mockingbird, performing again in London, and Stranger Things conspiracy theories.

We discuss A Streetcar Named Desire, starring Normal People’s Paul Mescal, now on at the Phoenix Theatre.

Also, Berlusconi: A New Musical at Southwark Playhouse’s new Elephant space.

Plus, what’s been happening in theatre this week, research shows audiences are behaving badly and front of house staff are struggling to cope since the pandemic, as well as our tributes to Paul O’Grady and Janine Shalom.

