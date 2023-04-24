The Evening Standard Theatre Podcast: Sir Lenny Henry on his new play ‘August in England’

Lenny Henry in rehearsals for August In England (Helen Murray)

This week we’re at the Duke of York’s theatre on St Martin’s Lane.

We review Secret Life of Bees, at the Almeida Theatre, directed by Whitney White and with music by Spring Awakening’s Duncan Sheik and lyrics by Susan Birkenhead.

Over at the Bush Theatre's rehearsal space we chat with Sir Lenny Henry and Artistic Director Lynette Linton about their forthcoming show August in England.

Plus why we weren't so keen of this take on Noël Coward's play Private Lives at the Donmar Warehouse, directed by Michael Longhurst.

The show stars Downton Abbey’s Laura Carmichael and Green Wing’s Stephen Mangan.

Listen above, or wherever you stream your podcasts.