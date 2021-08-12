Evening Standard Comment: Stop the PCR rip-off

Coronavirus testing for returning holidaymakers has been described as as “absolute mess” after images of overflowing boxes for completed test kits were posted on social media (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Archive)

Travellers are well-acquainted with being ripped off. From £3.50 miniature bottles of water at train stations to sun cream at airports costing more than printer ink.

But the great PCR test swindle takes some beating. Many companies are charging more than £200 per test, threatening to render international travel a luxury only for the well-off.

While the average test costs around £75, that it still significantly more than France, where it is about €50 (£42). Indeed, in many circumstances, tests are costing several times more the price of a flight.

The Health Secretary Sajid Javid has asked the Competition and Markets Authority to undertake a “rapid” review of PCR providers, but the results will only be provided in September — too late for many hoping to enjoy a summer holiday abroad.

The market is clearly broken. A reasonable cap of £40 would stop would-be tourists from being fleeced. The real value of testing on return from abroad is not only to identify if a person has Covid-19, but to track whether they have contracted a variant that could threaten the UK.

That requires the genomic sequencing of results, yet of the approximately 500,000 PCR tests on people returning home in the first three weeks of July, five per cent were checked.

The Government has let this problem rumble on for too long. It should stop the great PCR rip-off, and put the public ahead of Covid profiteers.

