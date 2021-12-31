Evening Standard snapper Jeremy Selwyn’s pictures of 2021

(Jeremy Selwyn)

As years go, 2021 has hardly been a quiet one, and it has produced a host of unforgettable photos.

Evening Standard photographer Jeremy Selwyn has been at the coal face, capturing some of these moments, including the hilarious or excruciating, the emotional and the breathtaking.

His favourite from the photos he’s taken this year is one of Matt Hancock jumping over a fence in St James’s Park. Asked how it came about, Selwyn said: “I saw Matt out on his morning run in St James’s Park as I often do. I have quite a good relationship with him, so I asked him to do a few exercises so I could get some snaps.

“Next minute he was on the ground doing press ups, and vaulting himself over the fence.”

“He’s actually a really nice guy and has a good relationship with photographers. He has an affable personality and never shies away from the cameras, which is what we love.”

Matt Hancock leaps over a fence during a morning run in St James’s Park (Jeremy Selwyn)

Some of Selwyn’s other defining images of the year are photos he took at the Tokyo Olympics.

“I was lucky enough to go to Tokyo this year which produced a lot of great pictures. One of my favourites is Adam Peaty slapping the water after he won gold in the breaststroke.

Adam Peaty wins gold in Tokyo (Jeremy Selwyn)

16-year-old twin gymnasts Jessica and Jennifer Gadirova (Jeremy Selwyn)

“I also got some good ones of Tom Daley, and of 16-year-old twin gymnasts Jessica and Jennifer Gadirova, who won bronze in the team event, pulling funny faces.”

Selwyn also captured the moment BBC Breakfast’s Carol Kirkwood was hauled to the ground by a guide dog while doing a piece to camera at Chelsea Flower Show in September.