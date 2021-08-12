Evening Standard Comment: Huge congratulations to our GCSE students

(Andy Davey)

GCSE results have followed in the path of A-levels, reaching a record high, with 28.9 per cent graded 7 or above.

That represents an increase on the 26.2 per cent in 2020, and far higher than the 20.8 per cent in 2019, the last year exams were held. But perhaps the most striking trend can be seen in the gender attainment gap.

Girls have further increased their lead after boys — now a difference of nine percentage points.

Girls lead boys in 45 of 47 subjects — including some traditionally male-dominated ones such as maths. They appear to have benefited from the move to scrap exams in favour of teacher assessment as a result of the pandemic.

There will be plenty of speculation as to why this should be. The switch towards coursework appears to have hindered boys, who some experts believe are more suited to exams.

There remains societal pressure for boys not to appear “swotty” in class and, particularly at GCSE age, girls are often more mature than boys.

Whatever the reasons, it will further polarise opinion on the return of externally-assessed exams, after two successive years of teacher grades.

Exams do serve a vital role, in providing objective, measurable and comparable results about students’ ability, to help them make the best decisions for their future. They also provide colleges and universities with reliable admissions data.

Yet for all the talk of grade inflation and attainment gaps, these young people have endured repeated lockdowns, remote lessons and missing out on all the fun things teenagers usually get to do.

They deserve our congratulations and sincere hope that their studies next year will be free of Covid disruption.

