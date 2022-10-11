A promising flash of fire from Isata Kanneh-Mason, plus the best of October’s classical concerts

Isata Kanneh-Mason, Barbican Hall ★★★☆☆

Isata Kanneh-Mason, the eldest of the seven extraordinarily gifted Kanneh-Mason siblings dubbed “the world’s most musical family”, may not be quite as famous as her younger cello-playing brother Sheku. But the British pianist’s career is pretty spectacular, with an impressive international concert diary and a recording contract with the venerable Decca label.

None of this has gone to her head. She shares with Sheku a pleasing modesty and straightforwardness, and a playing style that is elegant, beautifully modulated, and never draws attention to itself with striking interpretative moves or arresting gestures. On Monday night, she played a programme of pieces inspired by childhood, which on the face of it might seem an easy option. In fact, music that evokes childhood is far from simple, because after all it’s composed by an adult, who might look on childhood with very un-childlike feelings such as ironic tenderness, humour or nostalgia.

We reached those areas of feeling, eventually, but first Kanneh-Mason played Mozart’s variations on the nursery rhyme known in this country as “Twinkle twinkle”. She despatched it with wide-eyed grace, though she could have been more expressive when the music turned briefly serious and minor-key.

With the Easter sonata by Fanny Mendelssohn, sister of Felix, Kanneh-Mason seemed to come to life. She made the sonata’s portrayal of the Easter story vividly alive, with furious left-hand thundering for the earthquake that followed Christ’s death, and a beautifully radiant hymn to end.

Then we arrived at the first of those complicated “childish” pieces, Debussy’s Children’s Corner. It started disappointingly, with a rendition of Debussy’s witty evocation of childish piano exercises that was too slick and fast (“moderately animated” is what Debussy wanted). But the later movements were more varied emotionally. The Snow is Dancing had a lovely muffled mystery, and the final Cakewalk was appropriately tongue-in-cheek.

After the interval, we had the much more cosy, nostalgic and occasionally rumbustious Schumann’s Scenes from Childhood, qualities thaht Kanneh-Mason caught but in a way that was fleeting and understated. I wanted her to linger on the nostalgia a little more, and be more unbuttoned in the rumbustious moments. Interestingly, the most unbuttoned performance came in the piece that stood aside from overall mood of innocence. Cwicseolfor (Quicksilver), an evocation of mercury’s shimmering glitter by Jamaican composer Eleanor Alberga, was flung off by Kanneh-Mason with startling wildness. It proved there’s real fire lurking under that smiling humility. IH

Isata Kanneh-Mason’s most recent album Summertime is released on Decca

Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra/Kirill Karabits, Lighthouse, Poole ★★★★☆

In the context of the vast suffering of the war in Ukraine, the displacement to Poole in Dorset of the world premiere of a long-lost Ukrainian cello concerto, which should have taken place in war-torn Kharkiv, might seem very small beer. But it demonstrates how the struggle for Ukrainian survival is now being fought in the cultural sphere too, as Putin sets about destroying Ukrainian identity.

So, this premiere  of a concerto composed exactly 100 years ago by little-known Ukrainian composer Feodor Akimenko didn’t feel at all small. It felt like a triumph, for the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra and the cellist Victor Julien-Laferrière who performed it, and above all the orchestra’s Ukrainian Chief Conductor Kirill Karabits, who rescued the piece from oblivion.

Karabits is on mission to unearth forgotten music by Ukrainian, Russian and other eastern-European composers, and recently discovered Akimenko’s piece slumbering in a Parisian library. Wednesday night’s performance of the concerto was the first ever, and two of the violinists who were due to perform in the Kharkiv premiere travelled all the way to Poole to join the BSO.

It was a shrewd move to preface Akimenko’s concerto with the brilliant bouquet of orchestral fireworks that is Stravinsky’s Scherzo Fantastique. Stravinsky was briefly a composition student of Akimenko’s, and though the older man’s concerto had none of the younger man’s brilliance, there was certainly a family resemblance between the pieces.

There was a similar feeling of exotic magic in the harmony, and in the slow lyrical passages you could detect a distinctly Wagnerian sultriness. But Akimenko’s piece was much more solid and serious, and the Wagnerian element much more prominent. Julien-Laferrière’s performance of the very virtuoso part was beyond praise, and he and the orchestra and Karabits brought out the special flavour of the concerto, poised intriguingly between Germanic romanticism and Russian exoticism. We must hope this team play the piece again soon, before the memory of that flavour fades.

After the interval, the orchestra (still with the Ukrainian violinists) gave a performance of Mahler’s Fifth Symphony that traced the journey from funereal blackness to joy and sunlight with total conviction (all praise to horn player Alexander Wide, stentorian and subtle by turns). But though it was the uproarious ending of Mahler’s symphony that brought everyone to their feet, it was the experience of that subtle, moving concerto and all it symbolised of defiance and survival that made the evening special. IH

Listen to this concert for 30 days at bsolive.com

