An evening of music kicks off beer fest weekend in Nackawic

Nackawic residents and visitors took advantage of the big tent set for Saturday's sold-out Big Axe Craft Beef Festival with a special evening of music Friday, July 14.

Music lovers gathered under sunshine and the shadow of the famous Big Axe on Nackawic's waterfront between 5 and 10 p.m. to hear four performances on stage.

The night of music began with a performance by Global Barb, followed by local favourite Oland Monteith. The popular local band, The Common People, then entertained the crowd with country and rock classics,

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The Midnight Ramblers closed the evening with a tribute to the rock and roll legend The Rolling Stones. The tribute band members said their goal isn't to emulate the Stones' look but to recreate their sound. They succeeded as they belted out Rolling Stones' classics like Honky Tonk Woman, Brown Sugar, Start Me Up and the endless catalogue of hits from the Stones' six decades of chart-toppers.

Friday's evening of music kicked off a busy weekend on the Nackawic waterfront. On Saturday, July 15, cars, buses and boats will roll into the picturesque waterfront for the sold-out beerfest, beginning at 4 p.m.

More than 40 craft beer, wine and spirits producers will travel across the Maritimes and Maine to showcase their products at the annual event. Producers like Andy and Jennifer McFarlane of Timbersip Brewing arrived Friday evening in time to take in part of the music night.

The first stop for the craft brewers and their friends was in front of the iconic Big Axe for a photo.

Friday's evening of music came at the suggestion of the annual beer fest organizer, Big Axe Brewery owner Peter Cole, who encouraged local organizations to use the big tent while it was on the grounds.

The Big Axe Craft Beer Festival is on target to be the largest of the perennially sold-out event. With a slightly expanded enclosed area, the beer fest raised the sale of tickets, topping the more than 1,500 sold last year.

Jim Dumville, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, River Valley Sun