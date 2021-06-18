An evening with an author, courtesy of Callander Library

The Callander Public Library is hosting a unique online series that connects readers with authors for an informal chat.

The Evergreen Award Virtual Author Chats launched on May 20, with Lesley Choyce discussing her novel Broken Man on a Halifax Pier.

All authors taking part in the series are Canadian, and all are nominees for the 2021 Evergreen Award.

“Every year the Ontario Library Association runs a program called a Forest of Reading,” explained Melissa Sones, the library’s CEO.

“We’ve run the program in the library here for many years”

A committee from the library association selects ten books, “and patrons get to vote on their favourites,” which is how an author can earn an Evergreen Award.

To augment their library’s involvement in this year’s Forest of Reading program, Callander librarian Sara Berry reached out to the nominated authors to see if they would be interested in joining local readers via Zoom to discuss their books.

“It’s an opportunity for them to engage with their readers, and the authors really enjoy it,” Sones said, adding that participants enjoy the chats as well, providing “a great opportunity to ask the author questions.”

This evening’s session is with Farzana Doctor, an award-winning author whose latest book, Seven, is nominated for many awards, including the Evergreen Award.

Born in Zambia, Doctor and her family immigrated to Canada in 1971 and she currently resides in Etobicoke.

Some common themes appearing in her books include, loss, the idea of community and healing, issues of racism, LGBT rights, feminism, and diasporic identity.

Participating in these author chats is free, although people are required to register beforehand with the library by calling 705-752-2544.

An access code will be provided, as will a link to the Zoom meeting.

After tonight’s chat, three more will follow, with Eternity Martis on July 15, Michelle Good on July 29, and Janie Chang closes the series on August 12.

For those who missed a chat, the library has uploaded them to their site as podcasts, which can be enjoyed anytime.

David Briggs, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, BayToday.ca