Even Zhang Weili’s Mom knows Joanna Jedrzejczyk can’t beat her

Zhang Weili UFC 248 exclusive

Zhang Weili's family wasn't exactly supportive when she told them that she was inspired by former UFC bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey to quit her job and pursue a career in mixed martial arts.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Now, however, Zhang is the UFC strawweight champion of the world and her family are among her biggest supporters. Zhang told MMAWeekly.com that her mom has been watching video of Joanna Jedrzejczyk's fights and says that the former champion can't beat her daughter.

Zhang and Jedrzejczyk square off in the UFC 248 co-main event on Saturday, March 7, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

TRENDING > Was this the worst stoppage in UFC history?

UFC 248: Adesanya vs. Romero Live Results

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, March 7, for full UFC 248: Adesanya vs. Romero Live Results from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya puts his belt on the line opposite longtime contender Yoel Romero, whil strawweight champion Zhang Weili defends her belt against former 115-pound queen Joanna Jedrzejczyk.