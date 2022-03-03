Even The Wax Museum Is Ditching Vladimir Putin

A waxwork of Vladimir Putin was unceremoniously removed from the Grévin Museum in Paris, France, following the Russian president’s globally-condemned order to invade Ukraine.

A statue of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may take its place alongside U.S. President Joe Biden, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and China’s Xi Jinping in the world leaders display area, museum officials told AFP.

“Current events mean we don’t want him here and the staff don’t want to walk past him every day,” said museum director Yves Delhommeau.

The wax statue of Vladimir Putin was removed from the museum following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (Photo: JULIEN DE ROSA via Getty Images)

“We have never represented dictators like Hitler in the Grévin Museum, we don’t want to represent Putin today,” Delhommeau added.

The Grévin’s waxwork of Putin was created in 2000. It was attacked multiple times over the weekend, said Delhommeau. The statue will not be melted down but preserved in a warehouse.

VIDEO: Wax statue of Vladimir Putin removed from Paris museum.



Russia's invasion of Ukraine prompts director of the Grevin Museum in Paris to remove the statue.



"We have never represented dictators like Hitler in the Grevin Museum, we don't want to represent Putin today" pic.twitter.com/vaN3kOPPzP — AFP News Agency (@AFP) March 3, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...