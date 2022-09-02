Even though Viad Corp's (NYSE:VVI) stock is down 7.6% this week, insiders who bought lately made a US$33k profit

Insiders who purchased Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) shares in the past 12 months are unlikely to be deeply impacted by the stock's 7.6% decline over the past week. Even after accounting for the recent loss, the US$111k worth of stock purchased by them is now worth US$144k or in other words, their investment continues to give good returns.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Viad Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when CEO, President Steven Moster bought US$96k worth of shares at a price of US$29.09 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$37.60. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Viad insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Viad

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Viad insiders own 2.3% of the company, worth about US$18m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Viad Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders own shares in Viad and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

