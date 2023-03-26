Even though CVS Group plc's (LON:CVSG) stock is down 3.4% this week, insiders who bought lately made a UK£25k profit

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG) insiders who acquired shares over the previous 12 months, can probably afford to ignore the recent 3.4% decline in the stock price. After taking the recent loss into consideration, the UK£236k worth of stock they bought is now worth UK£261k, indicating that their investment yielded a positive return.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

View our latest analysis for CVS Group

CVS Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Non-Executive Chairman Richard Connell for UK£73k worth of shares, at about UK£16.18 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (UK£18.32), we still think insider buying is a positive. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

In the last twelve months CVS Group insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Does CVS Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our data indicates that CVS Group insiders own about UK£5.1m worth of shares (which is 0.4% of the company). We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

Story continues

So What Does This Data Suggest About CVS Group Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if CVS Group insiders bought more shares in the company. Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for CVS Group.

Of course CVS Group may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here