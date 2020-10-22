Even the pandemic couldn't break this megafan's streak of 15 straight World Series

If there were any year Pete Seat wouldn’t go to the World Series, 2020 would make sense.

In a season played without fans, nobody would judge the guy with a 14-year Fall Classic attendance streak for sitting one out, right? His travels have taken him to at least one World Series game every year since 2006 in Detroit. Sometimes he’d fly in for the day, get a standing room only ticket and not even worry about a hotel room — he’d go from the game to the airport and head home.

His usual annual routine included mapping out possible World Series scenarios, finding affordable tickets and planning out flight agendas. There’s enough work in going to the World Series as it is. Throw a pandemic on top of it? Yikes.

Or so he thought.

Then MLB made the surprising decision to open up a percentage of tickets in Arlington’s Globe Life Field. They were socially distanced and had to be purchased in pods of four, and getting one, he figured, was going to be just as hard as previous years. If not harder.

But what’s the point of having a streak — whether it’s a World Series streak or a hitting streak — if you’re not going to be challenged once in a while? So the day tickets for the World Series went on sale, Seat (yes, that’s his real name) had five devices queued up trying to order tickets. He had 15-20 friends doing the same.

“You know what they say about the virtual waiting room,” he told Yahoo Sports this week. “You win some and you lose most.”

Well, he won this one. After four minutes of waiting, he had scooped up four tickets to Game 2 of the World Series. He needed to find three friends.

On Wednesday, he hopped on a plane in Indianapolis, where he lives and works as a vice president at a public affairs firm. World Series No. 15, he was coming.

“Neither rain nor sleet nor snow nor pandemic can halt the streak,” he said.

An official excused absence from the commish

Plenty of people around Seat know about the streak. It’s not really something he can keep a secret. He’s quite proud of it. But when baseball started its 2020 season with no fans in the seats, he started getting the same question: What about your streak?

He got a suggestion from a friend: E-mail MLB commissioner Rob Manfred and ask for an excused absence. The Indy 500 offered excused absences to its loyal fans with streaks. But the World Series was totally different. It was a bit of a long shot that the commish would respond too. But what why do we watch sports if not for traditions and streaks? He sent the e-mail.

“If he says I’m good to go without attending,” Seat said, “at least I’ll have peace of mind.”

Not long after, he got a letter in the mail from Major League Baseball. He was giddy. What could it be? A response? Tickets?

It was a letter from Manfred, who said in part:

“We appreciate your commitment to the greatest tradition in sports … While the first neutral-site Fall Classic in modern history will take place in Arlington, Texas, it is impractical to think you will be able to attend. In this scorer’s judgment, your love for the game — and your streak — will remain intact. I am sure you will do everything possible to continue your streak in 2021.”

