Even Stylists Say My Hair Looks So Good When I Use This Volumizing Treatment From a J.Lo-Used Brand

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

It’s sweat-proof, too.

InStyle

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

I have been burned too many times by disappointing beauty products to be easily swayed by TikTok videos. But in the case of Color Wow’s Xtra-Large Bombshell Volumizer, there were a few videos where users instantly achieved hair so voluminous, it made me say, “Damn, I need to try this.” I was expecting another siren song and the delivery of a product that didn’t live up to my expectations, but boy did Color Wow’s Xtra-Large Bombshell Volumizer surprise me.

When my hair is wet, I apply Andrew Fitzsimons’ Fantasy Curls Curl Crème and wrap it up in a Turbie Twist. I unravel my hair after about 15 to 20 minutes and disperse two pumps of the Color Wow foam from roots to ends and then let it air dry. The result is glossy, defined, voluminous hair that defies gravity — and even the flattening effects of summer’s horrendous sweat and humidity.

Sephora

$26

Buy on Amazon

$26

Buy Now

This foam from the J.Lo-approved brand is formulated with a proprietary polymer complex and bamboo extract. There’s a lot of complicated-sounding science behind it, but the gist is that the formula adds grip, bulk, and body to the surface of your strands. As the foam (and your hair) dries, it faux-expands your strands which leads to this big volume. In contrast to many similar texturizing products, Xtra-Large Bombshell leaves the cuticle intact and untouched so that your hair can remain healthy, silky, and strong.

InStyle / Tamim Alnuweiri

It’s one thing to notice and obsess over the difference myself, but I really knew it was working when other people — two of them being hair stylists and colorists — commented on the change in my hair. To paraphrase, one said, “Wow, how does your hair look this good in this weather?” The other asked me if I had gotten a professional treatment. My answer was simply this $26 Color Wow product and an extra 30 seconds in my haircare routine, which has been well worth the results.

Head to Amazon and Sephora to shop Color Wow’s limp hair-saving Xtra-Large Bombshell Volumizer.



For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.