Even Stephen Colbert skipped the RNC last night: 'Why should we pay attention?'

For the past two weeks, "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" has gone live each night to cover the Democratic and Republican national conventions. But on Wednesday, there was a change of plans.

"Full disclosure, I did not watch much of the convention tonight, and fullest disclosure, I did not watch any of it," Colbert told viewers. "Because right now in America, we're facing a global pandemic that has killed 180,000 Americans, heavily armed Rambo wannabes are murdering people in our streets, the strongest hurricane in the history of the Gulf Coast is making landfall as I speak, and the RNC's message is: 'Who's up for four more years?'"

Though Wednesday's show was still live, Colbert deviated from his regularly scheduled RNC programming and focused instead on the ongoing public health crisis, protests in Kenosha, Wis., and the WNBA and NBA strike demanding justice for Jacob Blake.

"I know by not watching the RNC I didn't do my job tonight," Colbert continued. "I just want to say, I feel great about it. Why should we pay attention to what they're saying if none of what they're saying tonight is about what's happening in America right now?

"Why should we watch their reality show if it doesn't reflect our reality? Why subject ourselves to their lies that stick to your soul like hot tar? Lies like, 'Donald Trump cares whether you live or die.'"

The comedian then shifted gears to the CDC, which is no longer advising testing for asymptomatic individuals who have come into contact with someone infected with COVID-19. According to CNN, the CDC reportedly was pressured by the Trump administration to release the new testing guidelines.

Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer is still recommending that anyone in the city who has potentially been exposed to the virus get tested and self-quarantine.

"We've reached the point where Donald Trump is dictating our health regulations," Colbert said. "Hey! CDC! This is our lives. Either grow a pair and stand up to this clown or at least be honest and change the Hippocratic Oath to, 'First, do no harm — unless it makes the president look bad. In that case, bag them and tag them.'

"Once again, we're watching a basic function of our government that has always been apolitical die in front of our eyes. We are one news cycle away from the CDC warning that mail-in ballots give you chlamydia."

Colbert also addressed the demonstrations in Kenosha, Wis., where Kyle Rittenhouse, a white teenager armed with a semiautomatic rifle, allegedly killed two people protesting the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse — who attended a Trump rally this year and has shared pro-police posts on social media — was charged and arrested the next day.

"This person thought they were a member of the militia. And they thought there was such a thing as a militia," Colbert said. "There isn't. There's cops who can legally carry guns and arrest you and the yahoos who can get strapped with an AR-15, buy some camo from an army surplus store, then go role-play the fear fantasy that's been fed to them every night of the last four years. And I'll give you one guess which of these conventions those yahoos are watching."

Among those taking a stand for Blake are the players of the WNBA and the NBA who staged a strike yesterday refusing to participate in the playoffs. Others who joined the historic, nationwide sports walkout included several MLB teams and tennis champion Naomi Osaka.

As of Thursday morning, the NBA players have agreed to resume their postseason.

"That is why voting in November is so important, because Donald Trump does not care if you live or die — of COVID, of racism — as long as he wins," Colbert said after praising the athletes for their activism. "Until we the people change this administration, we will continue to get more leadership from the NBA than the RNC."