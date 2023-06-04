Even after rising 8.4% this past week, REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) shareholders are still down 66% over the past five years

We think intelligent long term investing is the way to go. But that doesn't mean long term investors can avoid big losses. For example, after five long years the REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) share price is a whole 66% lower. We certainly feel for shareholders who bought near the top. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 14% in the last 90 days.

While the last five years has been tough for REGENXBIO shareholders, this past week has shown signs of promise. So let's look at the longer term fundamentals and see if they've been the driver of the negative returns.

View our latest analysis for REGENXBIO

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

REGENXBIO isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last half decade, REGENXBIO saw its revenue increase by 24% per year. That's better than most loss-making companies. Unfortunately for shareholders the share price has dropped 11% per year - disappointing considering the growth. This could mean high expectations have been tempered, potentially because investors are looking to the bottom line. Given the revenue growth we'd consider the stock to be quite an interesting prospect if the company has a clear path to profitability.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

REGENXBIO is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. You can see what analysts are predicting for REGENXBIO in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

REGENXBIO shareholders are down 14% for the year, but the market itself is up 4.2%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. However, the loss over the last year isn't as bad as the 11% per annum loss investors have suffered over the last half decade. We would want clear information suggesting the company will grow, before taking the view that the share price will stabilize. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand REGENXBIO better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for REGENXBIO you should be aware of.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here