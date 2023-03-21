Even after rising 8.3% this past week, Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) shareholders are still down 44% over the past five years

For many, the main point of investing is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But every investor is virtually certain to have both over-performing and under-performing stocks. At this point some shareholders may be questioning their investment in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB), since the last five years saw the share price fall 45%. On the other hand the share price has bounced 8.3% over the last week.

The recent uptick of 8.3% could be a positive sign of things to come, so let's take a look at historical fundamentals.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Over five years Blackbaud's earnings per share dropped significantly, falling to a loss, with the share price also lower. The recent extraordinary items contributed to this situation. Since the company has fallen to a loss making position, it's hard to compare the change in EPS with the share price change. But we would generally expect a lower price, given the situation.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

While it's never nice to take a loss, Blackbaud shareholders can take comfort that their trailing twelve month loss of 3.6% wasn't as bad as the market loss of around 11%. Of far more concern is the 8% p.a. loss served to shareholders over the last five years. While the losses are slowing we doubt many shareholders are happy with the stock. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Blackbaud (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

