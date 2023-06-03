Even after rising 30% this past week, ACCENTRO Real Estate (ETR:A4Y) shareholders are still down 84% over the past three years

This week we saw the ACCENTRO Real Estate AG (ETR:A4Y) share price climb by 30%. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been stomach churning. To wit, the share price sky-dived 84% in that time. So it sure is nice to see a bit of an improvement. Of course the real question is whether the business can sustain a turnaround. We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

While the stock has risen 30% in the past week but long term shareholders are still in the red, let's see what the fundamentals can tell us.

Check out our latest analysis for ACCENTRO Real Estate

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

ACCENTRO Real Estate saw its share price decline over the three years in which its EPS also dropped, falling to a loss. Since the company has fallen to a loss making position, it's hard to compare the change in EPS with the share price change. But it's safe to say we'd generally expect the share price to be lower as a result!

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

This free interactive report on ACCENTRO Real Estate's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that ACCENTRO Real Estate shareholders are down 61% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 3.2%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 13% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand ACCENTRO Real Estate better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that ACCENTRO Real Estate is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those are potentially serious...

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on German exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here