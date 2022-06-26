Even after rising 26% this past week, REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) shareholders are still down 48% over the past three years

This month, we saw the REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) up an impressive 31%. But that cannot eclipse the less-than-impressive returns over the last three years. In fact, the share price is down 48% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return.

While the stock has risen 26% in the past week but long term shareholders are still in the red, let's see what the fundamentals can tell us.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

REGENXBIO became profitable within the last five years. We would usually expect to see the share price rise as a result. So it's worth looking at other metrics to try to understand the share price move.

We note that, in three years, revenue has actually grown at a 74% annual rate, so that doesn't seem to be a reason to sell shares. It's probably worth investigating REGENXBIO further; while we may be missing something on this analysis, there might also be an opportunity.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We know that REGENXBIO has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? You can see what analysts are predicting for REGENXBIO in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 17% in the twelve months, REGENXBIO shareholders did even worse, losing 35%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 6%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand REGENXBIO better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for REGENXBIO you should be aware of, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

