Even Professional Cleaners Are Impressed by How Powerful This Best-Selling Vacuum Is, and It's on Sale

Lindsey Greenfeld
·2 min read
Dirt Devil Vibe 3-in-1 Vacuum Cleaner, Lightweight Corded Bagless Stick Vac
Dirt Devil Vibe 3-in-1 Vacuum Cleaner, Lightweight Corded Bagless Stick Vac

Amazon

If you're looking for a new vacuum that can handle a variety of tasks for your next spring cleaning project, Amazon shoppers believe this best-selling Dirt Devil stick option can do the trick. Plus, it's on sale for just $40 right now.

The Dirt Devil Vibe 3-in-1 is one of the top-selling stick vacuums on Amazon and has racked up more than 5,300 five-star ratings from customers who were surprised by how powerful the unassuming-looking vacuum was. One reviewer even said that it "picks up things my Dyson never could."

Weighing under 4 pounds, the vacuum is lightweight enough to be easily carried from room to room and up and down stairs. It works on hardwood floors, tiles, and carpets, and converts into a handheld version for cleaning up small everyday messes and hard-to-reach places like shelves, windowpanes, and in-between couch cushions. The three-in-one design also makes the vacuum great for people who live in apartments since "it packs down into a very small package that is easy to stow, yet gives you the flexibility and features usually reserved for larger home vacuums," according to another shopper. The 15-foot power cord is long enough to maneuver around medium-sized rooms with ease and the clear dirt canister shows when it needs to be emptied.

Buy It! Dirt Devil Vibe 3-in-1 Vacuum Cleaner, $39.99 (orig. $54.99); amazon.com

Even professional cleaners are impressed by the affordable pick. A third reviewer said that they bought two Dirt Devils to use at the theater they manage. At first, they thought the lightweight vacuum would just be used to clean under seats, but they ended up using it to pick up dust and debris embedded in the carpets, too. They loved the vacuum so much, in fact, that they bought a third one: "Nine months later it's still working much better than expected, and I was so impressed that I bought one [more] for [my] home! It works well on my hardwood and ceramic tile floors to pick up all the annoying animal fur that builds up so quickly."

Head to Amazon to add the best-selling vacuum to your cart while it's nearly 30 percent off.

    Lost ark is a game you shouldn't miss!