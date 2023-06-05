Even poultry can live a high life. Look no further than this California estate for sale

Sometimes, even chickens need to come home and relax after a taxing day, and this lavish, Southern California home understands that.

The fancy chicks can live it up in the high life in a two-story chicken coop that comes with this $3 million estate for sale in sunny San Diego. And, of course, the house itself is a looker too.

“This captivating single-level home in Point Loma, San Diego offers 3547 square feet of living space on a 1/3 acre plot with stunning views,” the listing on Douglas Elliman sales. Not only does the home come with four bedrooms and four bathrooms, but there are tons of fabulous amenities as well, including:

Chef’s kitchen

Outdoor entertainment areas

Herb gardens

Hardwood floors

The chicken coop is referred to as “Carolina style” in the listing, which means it is of high quality, Emergency Prep Guy says. Based on the photos, it’s a walk-in coop with a special fenced area for the chickens to be outside yet sheltered from the elements.

The residence is also conveniently close to beaches and the nightlife of downtown San Diego. Added bonus? You can see the Sea World fireworks from the home, the listing said.

The listing is held by Kellie Lundgren.

