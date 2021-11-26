Even Picky Shoppers Are Buying Duplicates of These Bed Sheets — and They're 49% Off at Amazon

sheets

Black Friday shopping has commenced, and the deals are plentiful, whether you're searching for Apple products or looking to snag a top-rated robot vacuum cleaner. But it's also a great time to score a discount on other healthy home items, like bed sheets to boost your quality of sleep and revamp the look of your bed. One set you won't want to miss out on: the Thread Spread Pure Egyptian Bed Sheets Set, which is currently up to 49 percent off at Amazon.

The sheets are made from 100-percent pure Egyptian cotton, making them wonderfully soft to sleep on and durable enough that they won't pill or fade after countless washes either. The bedding actually looks like luxurious silk thanks to the sateen finish, but it's much more breathable, a perk for hot sleepers. Each set includes a flat sheet, two pillowcases, and a deep pocket fitted sheet that's outfitted with stretchy elastic to accommodate the extra height of a foam topper along with your mattress.

Amazon shoppers can choose from a slew of solid colors and patterns, such as classic white, taupe, and burgundy, and each is available in size twin (and twin XL for college dorm students) through California king. Keep in mind that while most bedding sets come with standard pillowcases (like the queen version), all king models come with slightly larger pillowcases. Also worth noting: The bedding set is easy to wash — simply toss the sheets in the washing machine and tumble dry on low.

Buy It! Thread Spread Pure Egyptian Bed Sheets, $54.99 (orig. $107.99); amazon.com

More than 16,000 Amazon shoppers have given this sheet set a five-star rating, with some reporting that it's "almost like sleeping on silk." The quality of the Thread Spread Pure Egyptian Bed Sheets has also won over customers who have tried more expensive options: "In just mere seconds I knew I would never return to my overpriced Walmart bed set, never again would I lay awake on sheets that resemble plastic," another wrote.

"I ordered my first set of these sheets several months ago," one five-star reviewer shared. "I have had them on my bed every night since then! And yes, I wash them frequently. But I love them so much, as soon as they are clean, back on the bed they go!" They added, "I am extremely picky about sheets. These sheets are the first I have no issues or complaints with."

"There isn't a single thing about these sheets that I don't like. They are magnificent!" another user raved. "I liked them so much that I bought another set in a different color. They do make my dream of a better night's sleep come true."

Feeling convinced enough to give the customer-loved bed sheets a try? Head to Amazon and shop the Thread Spread Pure Egyptian Bed Sheets for up to 49 percent off while the Black Friday deal lasts.

