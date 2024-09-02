‘Even months’: Ten Hag provides worrying update on Ugarte after Liverpool defeat

Manchester United suffered a disappointing 3-0 loss to Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Red Devils lacked the cutting edge in the final third with Joshua Zirkzee missing two clear-cut chances while Casemiro had a dreadful first-half performance.

The Brazilian midfielder was guilty of gifting possession in his own half and Liverpool took full advantage with Luis Diaz scoring twice from Mohamed Salah assists.

There were no surprises that Casemiro was substituted at the interval. Toby Collyer was handed his Premier League debut in the absence of new signing Manuel Ugarte.

Ugarte was not registered in time for the derby and speaking after the game, Ten Hag hinted that the Uruguayan may not be a guaranteed starter from the off.

The Dutch tactician highlighted that Ugarte has not had any match time this season and he needs to build his fitness to become an important player for United.

The manager believes it may take a couple of weeks or may be ‘even months’ for him to adapt.

“So this is another one: we have to build him into the team. It will take time, so it’s not like I’m Harry Potter. That is what you have to acknowledge,” Ten Hag said via Manchester Evening News.

“And if you see Manuel Ugarte, he didn’t play so far in the season. Not one match minute.

“So he needs to build his fitness rate and then we have to build him in the team and I am sure he will contribute to our level.

“He will be an important player but that will take a couple of weeks, maybe even months.”

Ugarte was unveiled to the fans before the game. Judging by Ten Hag’s comments, he would not have started, had he made the matchday squad against Liverpool.

The 23-year-old has not played any form of football since the Copa America third-place play-off against Canada on 13th July. Uruguay won that game on penalties.

Despite his lack of minutes, the midfielder has travelled for international duty and he is expected to face Paraguay and Venezuela in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

In our opinion, those fixtures offer the perfect opportunity for him to get up to speed. Ten Hag has to start him when the Red Devils face Southampton later this month.

Collyer had a good league debut with seven duels and three tackles won, but United need the experience and ball-playing ability of Ugarte alongside Kobbie Mainoo.

