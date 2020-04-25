Even Kylie Jenner Is Embracing Bare Skin & Natural Hair During Quarantine

As we come up on who-knows-what-day of social distancing across the world, many people are learning to embrace their natural hair and bare skin, celebrities included. Even Kylie Jenner, whose love of makeup, extensions, and wigs is well-documented, is proving her commitment to her hair-health journey — while also giving us no-makeup looks we’re certainly not used to seeing from the star.

The beauty mogul took to social media to show off her quarantine look — which most of us can relate to — of seemingly zero makeup, unstyled hair, and pyjamas, a major contrast to the full glam Jenner is typically known for. “Avocado pajamas all day,” she wrote in her Instagram Stories. With her clear complexion in the spotlight, she also took the opportunity to share the clip on her skin-care brand’s Instagram page.

Jenner first revealed earlier this month that she was dedicated to a hair health journey during quarantine. “This is the first time I’ve worn my natural hair,” she said on Instagram Live. “This is just such a good time to take your hair out, nails out, go no lashes.” Since embarking on the journey at home, she’s given several glimpses of her extension-free lifestyle.

Jenner is far from the only celebrity to go au naturel while self-isolating: Stars like Tia Mowry-Hardrict and Sarah Silverman are choosing to rock their greys during this time; Ariana Grande and JoJo Siwa both recently took a break from their signature ponytails. As if you needed any more of a reason to reach for the deep conditioner, let these celebrities inspire you to seize this opportunity to treat your hair.

