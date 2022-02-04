Even the Kardashians Shop At Target

There may be a lot of things about the Kardashians that are hard to relate to: billion-dollar net worths, expansive mansions, private jets, the list goes on. But there is one thing that us everyday folk do have in common with the reality stars — we all shop at Target.

On Thursday, Kim Kardashian took her daughter Chicago West on a Target run. She posted a snap to Instagram of Chi sitting in a shopping cart as the two perused the toy section. "Dreams do come true!! Love a Target day with my Chi Chi," she captioned the Story.

Shortly after, Kim revealed that the two ran into Khloé's daughter True Thompson at the superstore, and she shared the cutest video of the cousins embracing and dancing around in circles down the aisle.

"Look who we ran into at Target!" Kim exclaimed during the video, as the two girls giggled and jumped around. "True, do you want to see the things we got?" Kim added, though, unfortunately, she didn't show her followers their findings.

Earlier this week, Kim shared another adorable photo of Chi with one of her other cousins, Stormi Webster, as a birthday tribute to Kylie Jenner's daughter. "My baby cutie Stormi," she captioned the post. "Auntie Kiki loves you so much you have no idea!!!! You are the sweetest silliest girl and I love our special hello handshake hugs! Happy Birthday Stormiloo 💕 ."