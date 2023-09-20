Even Fendi's Kim Jones Can't Stop Thinking About the Roman Empire

While conceiving his Spring 2024 womenswear collection for Fendi, Artistic Director Kim Jones, like most men, was thinking about Rome (where the house is based) — both its history and how women dress there today.

"When I am in Rome, every day I walk from the hotel to the Colosseum wearing my ear pods. It's like listening to a soundtrack to an imaginary film with Fendi characters I see along the way," he said in the show notes. "In Rome, there is an elegance in ease and not caring what anybody else thinks — that is real luxury. In this collection, I wanted to reflect that."

At the house's latest show, held at its Milan showroom on Wednesday, this ease and carelessness was reflected in a number of slightly off-kilter details: Throughout the knitwear-heavy collection, dresses and tops have swaths of fabric in contrasting colors hanging off them, or attached "sleeves" tied chicly across the shoulders or around the waist like a sweater (not unlike in Proenza Schouler's latest offering). Asymmetry is prevalent — in uneven hems, tops and dresses with only one sleeve, abstract color-blocking.

In general, fabrics and color are combined in unexpected-but-appealing ways: Pistachio knit gloves accessorize a brown, red and blue knit top; orange ones accessorize an icy-blue silk gown. One standout look involves a bright-yellow sundress in a stiff, shiny fabric; a pale blue handbag; brown knit gloves and cream ballet flats.

The brand describes this way of dressing as "a certain Roman freedom, where imperfection becomes a more human perfection and where luxury is found in the comfort and quiet confidence clothing and accessories give the wearer to be themselves."

The collection offers a more individualistic and quirky — but still practical — answer to the ongoing "quite luxury" conversation. It's stealth, and it's definitely for those with wealth, but with fun pops of color and styling ideas woven throughout.

See every look from Fendi's Spring 2024 women's ready-to-wear collection below.

Fendi Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

