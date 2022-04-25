Even if you don’t like government debt, Fort Worth’s bond package is worth it. Here’s why

Brian Byrd
·3 min read

Over the past decade, Fort Worth has been one of the fastest-growing areas of the country, and many of those new residents are settling in the city’s northern region. More than 270,000 Fort Worthians now live north of Loop 820. That is more than 25% of our city’s population.

North Fort Worth expansion has sparked a significant amount of our commercial growth. There are new startups, relocations of businesses such as Linear Labs, and an impressive expansion of current businesses in the Alliance corridor. It all generates new tax dollars that city and county governments spend on basic services such as law enforcement, parks, and transportation infrastructure.

Areas in North Fort Worth such as Marine Creek Road and Bailey Boswell have some of the city’s most jammed streets and worst commute delays. They are examples of population growth that has outpaced infrastructure expansion.

Solving that congestion requires purchasing rights of way and paying for new or expanded street inventory. It is remarkably expensive, and our growth doesn’t produce enough new revenue to cover it.

On the May 7 ballot, we will be asked to vote on the city’s $560 million bond package that will fund these big projects.

We conservatives rightly question the wisdom of borrowing money to pay for government services. We note that debt accumulation is risky because we might not have enough to pay it back in the future. Furthermore, if we are spending tax dollars efficiently, we should have enough to cover our growth costs without borrowing.

But government debt can be just the right medicine if it is used under the right circumstances. For example, issuing bonds makes sense when a city is expanding, and when it has a history of balancing its budget and paying its previous debts. The city of Fort Worth checks those boxes.

The city allocates about 20% of its annual discretionary budget toward debt reduction. We steadily pay back what we owe, and with our growth trajectory, we can feel confident in our ability to support future debt obligations.

The real benefit of bond funding is that we more quickly realize the improved quality of life that comes with lowered traffic congestion. We also more rapidly build the infrastructure that supports business growth which shifts the local tax burden from residents to businesses.

When we borrow to build new infrastructure, we require current and future residents to assume its construction cost. That’s good policy because future residents will be driving on those roads for decades to come.

In Fort Worth, we still use debt for street repair (rather than new infrastructure construction), though we are doing so less and less under a plan installed by City Manager David Cooke in 2014. If we stay on course, we will fund all infrastructure repair and maintenance without having to use bond money as soon as 2050.

The city must do a better job of completing these projects on time. Delays diminish the usefulness of borrowing. And too much of this bond package is allocated toward non-transportation infrastructure. The current allocation is about 67% transportation and should be closer to 90%.

Nevertheless, we should get behind this bond package. If it fails, as was the case for a number of recent county and school bonds, we can count on even more road congestion, slower business growth, and a greater tax burden on residents over the long term.

If it passes, a significant portion of it will fund north Fort Worth transportation, and that is exactly where it should go. It is a smart investment for the future health and wealth of our city.

Brian Byrd, a former City Council member, is a physician in Fort Worth.



Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — It's been 37 years since Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, but it was his name that fans chanted before the team took to the ice Sunday. For 10 minutes, Habs fans gave Lafleur, who died Friday at age 70, a standing ovation, as cheers of "Guy, Guy, Guy!" mixed with chants of "Ole, Ole, Ole!" and "Go Habs Go!" Twice, the game's announcer began to say something, only to let fans keep cheering. Finally, he asked the fans to be quiet for a moment of silence in honour of L

  • Flyers end six-game losing skid with 6-3 victory over the Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Goaltender Carey Price may be back but the Montreal Canadiens left the ice in frustration yet again following a 6-3 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night. Montreal's playoff hopes are long gone and now the team is immersed in a seven-game losing streak. “I know we don’t have the results but the guys come in at practice, they’re engaged in meetings and we’d like a win to help with that engagement,” said Canadiens interim coach Martin St. Louis. James Van Reimsdyk scored two

  • Haula’s two goals lift Bruins over Canadiens 5-3 in emotional night at Bell Centre

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens and Boston Bruins added another memorable chapter to their historic rivalry on Sunday night. The Habs celebrated the life of legend Guy Lafleur who passed away Friday. Down 4-1, Montreal (20-49-11) rallied with two goals in the third period but the Bruins escaped the emotional Bell Centre with a 5-3 win. “The rivalry, it's still there from the years so every time we play Montreal, we want to make sure we put our best foot forward,” said Bruins coach Bruce Cassid

  • Ovechkin injured as NHL enters final week of regular season

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin was injured, and the Washington Capitals missed a major opportunity to move up in the standings by blowing a lead and losing 4-3 in a shootout to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ovechkin crashed hard into the boards early in the third period after tripping on the stick of Toronto's goalie and was ruled out with what the team called an upper-body injury. The Capitals coughed up a two-goal lead they build not long after Ovechkin left the game in obvious pain. They left wit

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes’s impact: ‘He helps us in every way you can think of’

    Speaking to the media after Toronto’s season-saving win versus the Sixers, Gary Trent Jr. couldn’t hide his excitement over Scottie Barnes being named NBA Rookie Of The Year. GTJ also discussed how much Barnes impacts the team overall, winning without Fred VanVleet, and how the Raptors defended differently in Game 4. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Kraken hold on to beat Avalanche 3-2

    SEATTLE (AP) — Kole Lind, Jordan Eberle and Yanni Gourde all scored in the first period and the Seattle Kraken held on to beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 Wednesday night. Philipp Grubauer had 25 saves as Seattle won its third straight. Matty Beniers had an assist to become the first rookie this season to begin his NHL career with a point in each of his first four games. Cale Makar and Artturi Lehkonen scored for the Avalanche, and Pavel Francouz finished with 26 saves. Colorado, assured of havin

  • Own The Podium chief says athletes' cries for change are heard

    Maybe the name "Own The Podium" was a problem. Canada has posted some of its biggest medal hauls in Olympic Games over the last dozen years, but how the country has gone about owning the podium is now under the microscope. Established in 2005 after Vancouver and Whistler, B.C., won the bid to host the 2010 Winter Games, Own The Podium's goal was to strategize athletes onto the podium and rank Canada number one among countries in total medals at a home Olympic Games. That label, and the ceaseless

  • Nurse says it would be a "heckuva challenge" to come back from 0-3

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse is unruffled by the fact no team in NBA history has come back from a 3-0 deficit to win a playoff series. "I think it's a heckuva challenge, and somebody's got to do it," Nurse said. "And if it gets to 3-1, it's not 3-0 anymore. And 3-1's been done." The Raptors could be four wins away from history, but they're also one loss away from elimination, could be missing injured rookie Scottie Barnes again Saturday, and have yet to see a really good game from all-stars

  • Cantlay, Schauffele maintain 1-shot lead in Zurich Classic

    AVONDALE, La (AP) — Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele shot a 4-under 68 in alternate-shot play Friday at windswept TPC of Louisiana to maintain a one-stroke lead in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. The Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup partners opened with a tournament-record 59 on Thursday in best-ball play. They were at an event-record 17 under, with only one bogey through 36 holes. The teams of David Lipsky-Aaron Rai and Doc Redman-Sam Ryder were second after 67s. All four of those players a

  • Martin St. Louis pushes forward with rebuilding Canadiens: 'Elite hockey mind'

    Martin St. Louis had a pretty good sense of what he was getting into. The Hall of Fame forward played 16 NHL seasons, won a Stanley Cup, captured major awards, experienced international success, and fought for everything he got on the ice — especially early in his career — during an era where his five-foot-eight frame was viewed as a distinct disadvantage. The fire and self-belief that pushed St. Louis among hockey's greats is something he's now brought to the next chapter of his career as head

  • Jets beat Avalanche 4-1, sending them to fourth straight loss

    WINNIPEG — Connor Hellebuyck was glad to see his teammates display the kind of scoring power he knows they're capable of producing. Adam Lowry, Blake Wheeler and Kyle Connor scored in a span of 3:21 in the third period to help the Winnipeg Jets upset the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 Sunday and hand the visitors a season-high fourth straight loss. Nikolaj Ehlers also scored a late third-period goal for the Jets (36-32-11) and Hellebuyck made 30 saves on a night the netminder went into the franchise's r

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — Thirty-seven years after Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, his name was once again chanted by fans before the team took to the ice tonight. The team played tribute to the great, who died Friday at 70, with a ceremony before a game against Boston. A video of Lafleur's goals and of him lifting the Stanley Cup, which he won five times with the Habs, played at the Bell Centre before fans gave him a standing ovation that lasted more than 10 minutes. On the boards, the usu

  • Yukoners mourn loss of Gerry Thick

    A man heavily involved in Yukon amateur sports for more than 30 years is being remembered as a straight shooter who worked extremely hard and cared passionately for his community. Gerry Thick died last week at the age of 77. Thick was manager of Northland Beverages for 46 years and served two terms as a Whitehorse city councillor but he's best known for his involvement in Yukon sports, especially softball, and his long association with the Arctic Winter Games (AWG). Thick served on the AWG's int

  • Blues beat Coyotes 5-4 in overtime after blowing big leads

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Justin Faulk scored his second goal 30 seconds into overtime and the St. Louis Blues stretched their franchise-record points streak to 15 games with a 5-4 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night after blowing a three-goal lead. St. Louis jumped on Arizona early, building leads of 3-0 and 4-1 against one of the NHL's worst teams. The Coyotes clawed their way back early in the third period, 4-3, on goals by Bokondji Imama and Michael Carcone 46 seconds apart. J.J. Mos

  • Fans remember, honour Guy Lafleur before Canadiens-Senators game

    OTTAWA — There was an abundance of Montreal Canadiens jerseys at Canadian Tire Centre Saturday night, and while most had the name of Price, Suzuki and Caufield on them many were thinking about Guy Lafleur. The Canadiens legend died Friday at the age of 70 and Canadiens fans were mourning the loss of what many called the final member of the greatest French trio. For many French-Canadian hockey fans, the names Jean Beliveau, Maurice Richard and Guy Lafleur symbolize hockey royalty. While all hold

  • Tsuut'ina makes international headlines linked to possible Jake Paul fight

    The Tsuut'ina Nation just west of Calgary is at the centre of a major sports story involving a YouTube star, boxer Jake Paul, and former UFC legend Michael Bisping. The First Nation made headlines in the sports pages of UK tabloids and around the world this week as Paul and Bisping escalated a long-running war of words on social media, teasing a possible fight between the pair that could happen in Alberta. Bisping, 43, is one of the latest retired MMA stars on 25-year-old Paul's hit list, which

  • Nedeljkovic makes 17 saves, Red Wings blank Devils 3-0

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Alex Nedeljkovic had 17 saves, Oskar Sundqvist and Tyler Bertuzzi each had a goal and assist and the Detroit Red Wings beat the New Jersey Devils 3-0 on Sunday. The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Red Wings and came a day after they were blown out by the Pittsburgh Penguins 7-2. Sundqvist scored in the first period and Bertuzzi and Michael Rasmussen added late empty-net goals. New Jersey goaltender Andrew Hammond made 21 saves as the Devils lost their seventh str

  • 1st Canadian goalball championships in 3 years underway

    After being put on hold due to the pandemic, the 2022 Canadian Goalball Championships are underway this weekend in Calgary at the Bob Niven training centre at WinSport. Goalball is a Paralympic sport played exclusively by athletes who are blind or visually impaired. Blair Nesbitt, a player on both the Alberta and Canadian men's goalball teams, said it felt good to be back on the court. "It's been really hard on athletes not having competition, and competition is what helps make players better."

  • Canada's Gallant, Peterman off to winning start at mixed doubles curling worlds

    Canada's Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant emerged victorious in their opening match at the 2022 mixed doubles world championships, besting Germany 9-3 on Saturday in Geneva, Switzerland. Peterman, of Winnipeg, and Gallant, of St. John's, got going early with a 5-0 lead through the first three ends. After the first two ends where the Canadians managed to gain control early with solid accuracy, a missed shot from the Germans (0-1) in the third end swung the momentum further in Canada's favour. "

  • Cantlay, Schauffele shatter 54-hole mark, take 5-shot lead

    AVONDALE, La. (AP) — Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele played the back nine in 8-under 28 and shot a 12-under 60 in best-ball play Saturday to shatter the Zurich Classic three-round record at 29 under and stretch their lead to five strokes. Cantlay and Schauffele broke the 54-hole mark of 23 under. Jonas Blixt-Cameron Smith and Kevin Kisner-Scott Brown set the 72-hole mark of 27 under in 2017, the first-year of the team format at TPC Louisiana. The final round will be alternate shot. Cantlay