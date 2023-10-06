Even Dogs Love the Bathurst 1000

Supercars / Twitter

Animals love Bathurst. Kangaroos are apparently so enthusiastic about racing on Mount Panorama that they make practically annual treks to invade the track during races. During one race in 2020, the 'roos showed up so often that a YouTube montage of their exploits is nearly four minutes long. Apparently, that love of car racing on the Mountain goes all the way down to the local dog population.

In a clip shared by an official Australian Supercars account on social media, a dog in a yard on the Conrod Straight starts by tracking cars as they go past. As the dog gets more and more familiar with the concept of motor racing, they start running with the cars. By the end, they're jumping in time with a car as it flies by.

The Mount Panorama circuit is a temporary track, something like a mix between a hill climb and a city center street circuit. Many of these roads are residential outside of the racing season. For a dog who seems to live in a backyard near the track, that means you might see hundreds of cars go by at normal speeds on a given day. Normal cars aren't race cars, though. Clearly, this dog is moved by the roar of the V-8s and the excitement of cornering at the limit of control.

The Bathurst Top Ten Shootout, up there with Pole Day at the Indianapolis 500 as one of the best qualifying sessions on Earth, runs early Saturday in Australia ahead of a race on Sunday. For American viewers, that means you can follow this dog's lead and watch both late on Friday and Saturday nights through the category's Superview international streaming service.

