Even Brooke Shields, Brow Icon, Uses This Growth-Enhancing Serum

Brooke Shields "Highly Recommends" This Shopper-Loved Hair Thickening Serum

If Brooke Shields hasn't been the answer to a Jeopardy question about great brows yet, there's something wrong with the universe. Considering the icon's enduring reputation, I'd be surprised if she hasn't been featured yet, since Shields has held brow hero status since the '80s. Less public are her secrets for maintaining those thick, plush brows — until now.

The supermodel, actress, and Beginning Is Now founder took to Instagram in late December, equipped with all the products she uses for her spectacular brows. Where Jennifer Garner and Oprah go the tried-and-true Anastasia Brow Wiz route, Shields' first revelation is a wild card: "I use this little pencil, Prismacolor Ebony. It's actually for artists to draw," she said while applying strokes of the $3 pencil (this might be the cheapest product a supermodel's ever recommended).

She then coated her hair with Trish McEvoy's Brow Perfector, a clear wax pencil that Shields says "keeps them really pretty and fresh." The routine is quick and easy, but as she revealed when asked in the comments what to use for thinning arches, even brow icons turn to thickening serums for a little help.

brooke shields grandelash

"Highly recommend this product from Grande Cosmetics," Shields replied, linking to the brand's GrandeLash-MD Lash Enhancing Serum. The pick is slightly surprising, considering the serum is intended for your lashes. But Amazon shoppers agree: The growth-inducing potency works in both zones. "It's amazing…My eyebrows stopped growing back in from years of threading," wrote one customer. "I wanted to go with bigger eyebrows, and now I can! It's only been a week, and I see so much old growth."

More people second the praise, even writing that after losing half of their brows and eyelashes from aging and menopause, the serum brought them back better than ever. "LADIES!!! It freaking works on brows too," said an enthusiastic fan. "So not only do I have longer, fuller, pretty lashes that I can now only sweep a light coat of mascara on to look incredible, my sparse brows are filling in so nicely."

In terms of timeline, reviewers say they see results within two months, so sticking with it definitely pays off. "This product is better than I ever thought it would be. I use it on my eyebrows and eyelashes," the user wrote. "[It] works on both, [and I] even have to pluck my eyebrows for the first time in 20 years!"

Even people who've tried "too many lash and eyebrow enhancer products to count" say that GrandeLash is the end-all, be-all — which might be why it's made a fan out of Shields, and garnered over 16,000 five-star Amazon ratings. "This one truly works! I am at the age where my eyebrows and eyelashes are thinning," a serum veteran explained. At last, "My bald spots in my eyebrows are gone (no more filling in my eyebrows with a liner, yay). Eyelashes are now almost touching my upper eyelid without mascara. Very happy about this product."

Want similar results for yourself? Get your own tube on Amazon, and shop the rest of Shields' eyebrow routine below.

brooke shields grandelash

brooke shields grandelash

Courtesy

