Even in the AAF, Steve Spurrier still found a way to troll Tennessee

When all is said and done with a coaching career that has spanned more than four decades, three Power Five programs and a stop in the NFL, Steve Spurrier will stand above all of his peers in at least one area: his incredible, relentless ability to antagonize the state of Tennessee.

So, it should be no surprise that after coaching his second game with the Alliance of American Football’s Orlando Apollos, Spurrier had a joke ready about the Volunteers.

Steve Spurrier’s still got it. (Getty Images)

Responding to a question about fan noise during a postgame interview, Spurrier compared the volume to Neyland Stadium. The exchange can be heard around the 0:40 mark in the video below.

What a game. What a win. Steve Spurrier caught up with @JohnSchriffen after a big win for the @aafAPOLLOS. pic.twitter.com/9SZdDjzux3 — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) February 18, 2019





The quote:

This is not an easy atmosphere to play in, it was very noisy at times. How did you combat the noise? SPURRIER: I think it was just as loud as Rocky Top, to tell you the truth. I know the Swamp is maybe a little bit louder than here.

The San Antonio Commanders, who hosted Spurrier’s Apollos, had an announced attendance of 29,176. Their home stadium, the Alamodome, looked like this when the game began (notice the empty upper decks):

Neyland Stadium has a maximum capacity of 102,455. It’s not quite at the level of his classic Citrus Bowl cracks, but it’s still vintage Spurrier.

