Even as 50% Indian Adults Vaccinated, 3rd COVID Wave Risk Remains: Gita Gopinath

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Chief Economist Gita Gopinath stated that even as nearly half of the Indian adult population has been inoculated against COVID-19, the risk of the emergence of a third coronavirus wave in the country remains.

In an interview with NDTV, Gopinath said, "With such a large population, you (India) already have your 50 percent vaccinated that gives you confidence. But the risk that there could be a third wave remains."

India, as of Wednesday, has administered 96,43,79,212 COVID vaccines. Around 73 percent adults have reportedly been inoculated with at least one dose, and around 30 percent have received both the shots.

Gopinath, in the interview, also emphasised that the target was to vaccinate 40 percent of the population of each country by the end of 2021. The non-accomplishment of the goal as of yet remains a cause of concern, and should be paid heed to, the expert said.

In August, World Health Organization (WHO) Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan had indicated that India seems to have reached some sort of stage of endemicity in terms of the COVID-19 prevalence. In the endemic stage, the population can learn to live with the virus.

Dr Swaminathan, in an interview with The Wire, had stated that a few local ups and downs may occur in the number of COVID-19 cases, but that the outbreaks were unlikely to be as severe or as widespread as the second wave.

India reported 15,823 new cases on Wednesday, 13 October. The recovery rate for the country currently stands at at 98.06 percent, which is the highest since March 2020.

(With inputs from NDTV and The Wire)

Also Read: 'Preparing for COVID-19 Third Wave Is the Need of the Hour': NIDM Report

. Read more on COVID-19 by The Quint.In TMC's Festival Shopping List, 'Big' BJP Leaders, 'Caste-Aways' & Classic CongEven as 50% Indian Adults Vaccinated, 3rd COVID Wave Risk Remains: Gita Gopinath . Read more on COVID-19 by The Quint.