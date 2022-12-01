Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) insiders placed bullish bets worth US$575k in the last 12 months

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Evelo Biosciences Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Chair of the Board Ara Darzi made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$500k worth of shares at a price of US$1.46 each. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$2.09. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

In the last twelve months Evelo Biosciences insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Evelo Biosciences Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our data suggests Evelo Biosciences insiders own 0.7% of the company, worth about US$1.5m. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Do The Evelo Biosciences Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Evelo Biosciences insiders bought more shares in the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. When we did our research, we found 6 warning signs for Evelo Biosciences (4 don't sit too well with us!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

