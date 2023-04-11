Eve Shares Adorable Photos with Son Wilde Wolf, 14 Months, on Moroccan Vacation: 'Family Time'

Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper celebrated son Wilde Wolf's first birthday in February

Eve is traveling the world with her little one.

The 44-year-old rapper shared a series of adorable pictures featuring her son Wilde Wolf, 14 months, as she and husband Maximillion Cooper and his older four children vacationed in Morocco.

In one photo, Eve crouches down to pose next to her little boy, who looks too cute in a matching Hawaiian shirt and shorts set. Another shot shows Cooper with his older children, son Cash and daughters Mini, Jagger and Lotus, from a previous relationship, as Cash holds Wilde for the shot.

Wilde also poses for the camera while wearing Lotus' sunhat in another picture, sitting up in a highchair while dining outdoors.

"💙#morroco #familytime❤️," Eve captioned her post, on which Cooper commented, "Family ♥️."

In February, Eve and Cooper celebrated son Wilde's first birthday, sharing some sweet shots on Instagram from the celebration.

In the festive snaps, Wilde smiled as he reached toward his beautiful teal-colored birthday cake, complete with gold foil, gold and silver decorations and a Peter rabbit figurine. The cake also featured the word "one" written in gold on the side and a silver birthday candle on top.

"Wilde's #1stbirthday #tears #joy #happiness ❤️🎂🥲🥳," Eve captioned the post.

Cooper also shared a cute snap of Wilde with his cake, writing, "Happy 1st Birthday Wilde! We all love you so much 🎂 #1."

Eve married Cooper in June 2014 after four years of dating. On Feb. 10, 2022, Eve announced that she had welcomed her first baby with Cooper, 50, in an Instagram post.

