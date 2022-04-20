Eve Says She's 'Never Been This Happy' as She Cuddles Son Wilde, 11 Weeks, in New Photo

Eve

Eve/Instagram

Eve is loving her new role as a mom.

On Wednesday, the "Who's That Girl?" rapper, 43, shared a sweet photo on her Instagram Story of her cuddling with her 11-week-old son, Wilde Wolf, whom she shares with husband Maximillion Cooper.

In the heartwarming shot, Eve sits up in bed while the newborn — who wears an adorable cheetah onesie — rests on her chest.

"Never been this tired. Never been this happy ❤️," writes Eve, who welcomed baby Wilde back in February.

Last month, Eve posted a cute image to Instagram of herself holding her baby boy Wilde in honor of Mothering Sunday in the United Kingdom.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Eve

Eve/Instagram

RELATED: Eve Celebrates Her First U.K. Mother's Day as a New Mom to Baby Boy Wilde Wolf: 'Mother. Nature.'

"Mother. Nature. 💙 My 1st Mother's Day (UK)," Eve captioned the post.

The snap features Eve sweetly kissing Wilde on his head while she embraces him in her arms with a beautiful garden filled with greenery and flowers in the background.

Eve married her 49-year-old British husband in June 2014 after four years of dating. She is also stepmom to Cooper's four teenage children — Lotus, 19, Jagger, 17, Cash, 16, and Mini, 13 — from his previous marriage.

Last November, the couple announced they were expecting their first child together. The "Satisfaction" rapper shared the happy update alongside photos of herself cradling her baby bump while wearing an all-black ensemble.

In February, Eve revealed the arrival of Wilde to the world via her Instagram page by posting a photo of her son swaddled and sleeping in a Moses basket.

"Our Beautiful boy was born Feb 1st 2022 💙," she wrote in the caption. "Words can't describe this feeling ✨✨✨."