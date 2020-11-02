Eve Says She’s Leaving ‘The Talk’ After Four Seasons

Eve said today she is leaving The Talk as co-host at the end of December after four seasons on the popular CBS daytime talk show.

The news was not completely unexpected since she’d been co-hosting the show from her home in London. She told viewers that she is unable to travel due to the most recent COVID-19 related lockdown in the UK, and she is focused on “expanding her family.” CBS confirmed her exit. There’s no word on a replacement.

“It’s been a crazy year, obviously for all of us,” she said. “And I’m so grateful that I’m able to stay here in London and do the show, but I can’t see for me, the foreseeable future of traveling back at the moment, and have decided that at the end of December, this will probably be my last time on the show, in this capacity as a host.”

“We’re on another lockdown from Thursday, and that’s another reason, obviously staying home has been such a blessing because my husband and I got to know each other in a different way, a beautiful way,” she added. “So I want to be closer to him. I want to concentrate on expanding our family, being with my family.”

“I have had the most beautiful experience. I’ve grown as a woman, as a person. I’ve said it once, I’ll say it again, I never thought that being on a talk show would be this much of an opening of my spirit, soul, personality, everything. Sitting on stage with all you women has been the best thing ever. I truly love you,” she said.

Eve thanked her co-hosts Sharon Osbournce, Sheryl Underwood and Carrie Ann Inaba for their support.

“Real friends support each other. We all support you,” said Inaba.

“Eve, I love and respect you, always, always. And there is a big place here for you always in my heart. I love you…I just want you to be happy,” said Osbourne. And Underwood added, “Hurry up so I can be an Auntie.”

Eve has been with The Talk as co-host since November 2017 following Aisha Tyler’s departure. Eve’s exit follows that of Marie Osmond, who announced in September she was leaving the show after one season.

