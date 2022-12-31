New Year’s Eve parties in London 2022: The best places to celebrate in the capital

Millie Milliken
·6 min read
South London institution: the Prince of Peckham
South London institution: the Prince of Peckham (Press handout)

It’s been quite the year, hasn’t it? The highs (read: lows) of 2022 aside, it seems universally acknowledged that 2023 must usher in rather less drama.

For those lucky enough to head out and celebrate this New Year’s Eve, below are some of the best parties in town to let your hair down at, from dancing among dinosaurs to celebrating famous south Londoners. Elsewhere are Irish bands, ice skating and an open bar — yes, you read that right — at one of London’s most coveted drinking spots. In other words, there’s no shortage of good times to be had on December 31. If you’re looking for a last minute option, either grab your tickets as soon as you can — yet another thing going wrong this year is definitely not the vibe — or ring the venue to check their on-the-door policy; many places hold back a few tickets for walk-ins. Cheers to 2023!

Silverleaf

(Press handout)
(Press handout)

For its first ever New Year’s Eve party, the accomplished east London bar is bringing in the big guns. DJ Yoda, the award-winning DJ and producer, will be on the decks with a multi-genre mash-up, while the bar team will be doing what they do best and turning out on-point cocktails. There are two parties being thrown, with an early hours sitting for cocktails and nibbles from 5pm-7.30pm; while others can rock up from 8pm and party with DJ Yoda till 2am, complete with cocktails, finger food and Champagne.

From £55, 3rd Floor, Devonshire House, 3 Bishopsgate, EC2, panpacific.com

Prince of Peckham

(Press handout)
(Press handout)

Everyone’s favourite Peckham pub is known for throwing a fun party, and this NYE promises more of the same. Culture NYE: So South will be a celebration of all things south London, spread across all three floors of the sprawling venue. DJs will be dropping hip hop, R’n’B, afrobeat and disco, and ravers are encourage to come dressed as their favourite south Londoner — John Major, anyone?

£11.50, 1 Clayton Road, SE15SE15, princeofpeckham.co.uk

Natural History Museum

(Natural History Museum)
(Natural History Museum)

The colossal south Kensington museum is going full-out diplodocus to bring in 2023. In honour of Dippy’s current residency, festivities will take a prehistoric turn this year with Jurassic-themed performers, silent discos and musical bingo all among the fun planned for party-goers. You’ll even get the chance to view the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition and a Jurassic disco dress code is encouraged – the night’s best dressed will win a prize, too.

£99, Cromwell Road, SW7, nhm.ac.uk

Ronnie Scott’s

(Ronnie Scott's)
(Ronnie Scott's)

If it’s live music you’re in the market for, head to Ronnie Scott’s for three different shows sure to get you in the celebratory spirit. For the main show, acid jazz and funk group The Brand New Heaves will be performing, while upstairs the king of dirty jazz TJ Johnson will be hosting a cocktail party. Afterward, Johnson will be followed by DJ Emii and Mike Vitti, who’ll be doing a Funky Nation NYE Special till 3am.

From £50, 47 Frith Street, W1, ronniescotts.co.uk

Exale Brewery and Taproom

(Press handout)
(Press handout)

Walthamstow’s Exale Brewery and Taproom on the Blackhorse beer mile are making a day of it this NYE. Celebrations kick off at lunch time with food from in-house Scottish Auld Hag, fresh beers and a selection of special cocktails will be poured all day long. Music, meanwhile, will come courtesy of the All Alones, followed by DJs with a big party set to keep guests revved up till 2am.

Unit 2C, Uplands Business Park, E17, exalebrew.co.uk

Common Decency

(Press handout)
(Press handout)

One of London’s hottest new bar openings, Common Decency can be found in the stunning Nomad hotel in Covent Garden. Tickets are pricey, but for its first New Year’s Eve, world-class bartenders Leo Robitschek and Liana Oster will be treating guests to an open bar all night long, featuring some of Nomad’s legendary cocktails as well as Champagne and spirits. Expect dancing, delicious food and surprise performances from 9pm-2am.

£250, 28 Bow Street, WC2, thenomadhotel.com

Somerset House

(Owen Harvey)
(Owen Harvey)

No London festive season is complete without a skate around Somerset House, and this new year’s eve, the ice comes with music from Soho Radio, a DJ set from drag race royalty Jonbers Blonde and a house party from Foundation FM. Skating and dancing can also be fuelled by fondue and Champagne – and you’ll have front row seats to the fireworks at midnight too.

From £55, Strand, WC2, somersethouse.org.uk

The Savoy

(Press handout)
(Press handout)

You’ll need deep pockets for the party The Savoy has planned. New Year at The Savoy: It’s Showtime will start with Champagne in the River Room, before guests head into the ballroom for a four-course wine-paired dinner with a side serving of spectacular entertainment. And the iconic hotel’s Thameside location means that views of those fireworks add a cherry on top. If you’ve got plans elsewhere before midnight but are staying the night, £100 will land tickets to the after-party, complete with a live band (everyone at the gala gets afterparty entrance as part of their ticket).

£595, Strand, WC2, savoychristmas.com

Troxy

The much-loved venue on Commercial Road is throwing what might be the best party in town with its Road to Eldorado festival special. The art-deco interiors will be re-kitted out and performers and a production team will turn it into its own little world for the night. Revellers will be treated to sets from legendary artists such as Horse Meat Disco, Cirque du Soul and Anish Kumar. And the best bit? The party doesn’t stop till 4am.

From £39.94, 490 Commercial Road, E1, troxy.co.uk

The Foyer and Reading Room, Claridge’s

(Press handout)
(Press handout)

If it’s an elegant affair you’re after then a table at Claridge’s is a coveted option. It will be serving up a feast in its Foyer and Reading Room, kicking things off with a glass of Champagne and Royal Oscietra caviar on crumpets, before a three-course menu featuring classics such as seafood cocktail, beef wellington and dark chocolate truffles.

£300, Brook Street, W1, claridges.co.uk

The George

(Press handout)
(Press handout)

English sparkling wine and an Irish band are on the cards for those celebrating at 18th century pub The George on Great Portland Street. Split over two floors, upstairs is where four-course dinners will be served with free-flowing English fizz, while downstairs is where the dancing will happen with live music and a DJ till late.

From £10, 55 Great Portland Street, W1, thegeorge.london

