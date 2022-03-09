Eve Jobs, Steve Jobs' Daughter, Signs With Prestigious Modeling Agency

Ron Dicker
·1 min read
Steve Jobs’ daughter Eve Jobs has signed with DNA Model Management.

In an Instagram post on Monday, the 23-year-old daughter of the late computer pioneer and Apple co-founder captioned a photo: “now represented by @dnamodels.”

The agency commented with a triple-hearted congratulations.

Eve Jobs at the Louis Vuitton Womenswear fall/winter 2022/2023 show during Paris Fashion Week on Monday. (Photo: Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images)
DNA represents Emily Ratajkowski, Kaia Gerber and other big names in the fashion industry, Page Six noted.

Jobs made her runway debut in bright green spandex at Paris Fashion Week last fall for Coperni and appeared at a Luis Vuitton show in Paris on Monday.

Eve Jobs walks the runway during the Coperni Womenswear spring/summer 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week. (Photo: Thierry Chesnot via Getty Images)
DNA is thrilled to announce we are representing Eve Jobs,” the agency wrote on its website. “The young Californian is an accomplished equestrian and Stanford graduate, and we are very excited to help her launch her auspicious modeling career.”

Jobs is the Apple co-founder’s youngest child and one of three he had with Laurene Powell Jobs. The model’s father died in 2011.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

