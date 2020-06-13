Girl who stabbed best friend in back over fear she’d steal boyfriend is spared jail

Eve Hewitson-Cross was just 17 when she was knifed in her back(Picture: SWNS)

A 16-year-old girl stabbed her best friend in the back because she thought she wanted to steal her boyfriend.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Eve Hewitson-Cross, 19, suffered a punctured lung and the blade narrowly missed her spine when she was attacked in Levensgarth Park, Fulwood, Preston.

She was only 17 when she was knifed twice on 1 March last year.

Eve’s attacker, who cannot be named for legal reasons, walked free from court this week when the judge gave her a lenient sentence due to her age and the current COVID-19 pandemic.

The girl was given a two-year rehabilitation order, a ten-year restraining order and will spend three months on a tag.

Eve Hewitson-Cross' stab wounds after being treated (Picture: SWNS)

Eve dropped out of college and now suffers from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and panic attacks.

She has shared graphic images of her injuries as a warning about knife crime.

Preston Crown Court heard the attacker, who was 16 at the time, was two days into a withdrawal from ketamine and ecstasy.

Joshua Bowker, prosecuting, said she went to the park armed with a large kitchen knife in her waistband, grabbed Eve's head and pushed her to the ground.

The court heard she was unhappy at Eve's perceived friendship with the boy.

She grabbed Eve by the head while she sat on a wall listening to headphones and began reigning blows down on her.

Eve fell to her knees and felt blows to her back, before the defendant's boyfriend told her to stop.

She spent three days in hospital, where medics found she had suffered two wounds, measuring 3cm and 4cm.

The scar left on Eve Hewitson-Cross' back (Picture: SWNS)

Sentencing, Judge Parry told the teen: "You heard her today describe how she was drenched in her own blood, particularly her knickers and pants, as the blood cascaded down her back.

"I've seen photos of both those wounds. They are horrendous to look at.

However, Eve said she felt her attacker has been given a lenient sentence.

She said she was too scared to continue her college course and pursue a career in pharmacy.

Story continues

Eve also quit her job at the hospital through fear of bumping into her attacker again and now works night shifts as "there is less chance of seeing her around".

Eve added: "My mum, dad and sister have really struggled, mentally and emotionally. Mum and dad have had to take lots of time off work to support me."

She has called on the authorities to get tougher on knife crime.

The defedant will also be subject to police surveillance, 25 hours supervision per week and must complete a knife crime programme.

Coronavirus: what happened today

Read more about COVID-19

How to get a coronavirus test if you have symptoms

How easing of lockdown rules affects you

In pictures: How UK school classrooms could look in new normal

How public transport could look after lockdown

How our public spaces will change in the future

Help and advice

Read the full list of official FAQs here

10 tips from the NHS to help deal with anxiety

What to do if you think you have symptoms

How to get help if you've been furloughed